Landscape Tips For New House Owners

Have you ever felt envious of your neighbor's yard? Afterwords, did you try to come up with one excuse or another, as to why you cannot make your home look like that? If you have, yen take the time to read the following article, in order to help make your home look just as good as your neighbor's, if not better.

If you are trying to install a patio that is made of concrete you should make sure that it is not incredibly large. The average patio size is 12 to 14 feet and having something that is much larger than that will only lead to the creation of more heat.

Add some paving stones to your landscaping project, to create walkways. This can help to keep people off of your lawn, and it adds beauty to your property. You can line the walkways with some native flowers, to increase the beauty, and further enhance the appearance of your entire property.

Prior to purchasing the materials you need for your landscaping adventure, have your designs planned out. This could mean putting whatever you want to build, or plant on paper. By doing this, you will know exactly what you need when you go to the store to purchase all of these materials.

Before you begin your landscaping work, be sure to plan your goals and assess your budget. This will ensure that you have a solid plan in place so that you do not run out of materials before the job is completed. It will also give you a better idea of your design needs.

Use annuals to bring color to your project. Perennial flowers are wonderful but they have a short lifetime, usually only a few month. Fill your beds with annuals and they will stay colorful throughout the year. Use perennials to complement the color scheme you have already established with the annual flowers.

Try talking to a pro before you start working on your landscape. You might not need a landscape designer or architect to draft your whole project, but for under $100, a consultation that lasts about an hour can be well worth the money if it prevents you from making costly mistakes later on.

Whenever you are taking on a landscaping project yourself, you should always take into account your plant's water use. Whether you are using drought-tolerant plants or plants that are very lush and green, the amount of water they use will vary drastically. Make sure that you understand what your watering needs will be before selecting your plants.

Befriend your neighbors. You might be able to share costs when you rent equipment or buy large quantities of landscaping supplies together. Offer to help your neighbors with their landscaping project and they will probably help you with yours. Let people borrow your tools and talk about creating a common tool collection.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, keep an open mind and look beyond the places that you normally would consider. You may be surprised to find what good sales, variety of items you might find at places such as arboretums, and local botanical gardens. Check with your city to see if mulch, fill, or stone is offered. You should even check with your neighbors to see what resources they may have to share.

Before beginning your next landscaping endeavor, check your local city or town's by-laws to ensure that what you are doing is in accordance with the city's plans and rules. Otherwise, you might face a situation where the landscaping work you do is removed as a result of the city enforcing your violation.

A good landscaping project need not be limited to plants and flowers. For a low-maintenance, earthy look, consider incorporating rocks, water or wooden structures into your lawn, and garden designs. These elements are ideal for parts of the country with low annual rainfall. Many projects of this nature are simple, and can be completed without the help of a professional.

Use flowering shrubs and trees for an impressive look. Some shrubs flower in the spring and have bright-colored leaves in the fall. Apple trees have good-looking and fragrant blossoms in the spring, and certain species produce tasty apples. A flowering crab has the most beautiful blossoms, but the fruit too small to eat.

While growing exotic plants may bring a good look to your garden, don't use them unless you are ready for all of the maintenance, and care that is involved in that. Planting things that are native to the area require a lot less work, and it lowers the chance that plants will perish.

Add some special accessories to your garden. Statues, benches, signs and water features can make lovely additions to your yard. They will help to create a unique appearance that compliments your overall design. Just be sure that you do not over do it or your garden might look disheveled.

Fertilize your lawn often. If you want your grass to look full and healthy, fertilizer treatments need to happen regularly over time. One application will help turn your lawn a more vibrant green color, and you may be tempted to stop at that point. However, long-term care will give you even better results, so remain persistent.

Now that you know how others are fixing their yard dilemmas, you'll be ready to tackle your own in no time at all. It just takes a few simple steps to really fix the problems and create new, better-looking elements, so that you can look out the window and smile at every day. Be sure that you make time today so that you can enjoy your yard tomorrow.