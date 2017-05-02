Learn From These Landscaping Do's And Do N'ts

The difference between a ho-hum yard and a stunning outdoor space, often boils down to good landscaping. However, there is much to learn and explore, prior to putting a shovel into the ground for the first time. Take the ideas and tips in this piece to heart, and you will soon be capable of designing an impressive exterior space for your home.

While you may be tempted to let ivy grow all over your house, do not let that happen unless you are ready to put a lot of effort into properly maintaining and caring for it. Ivy attracts a lot of bugs, including termites and that may end of greatly costing you in the end.

Rather than doing too many landscaping jobs at the same time, it is wise to do one project at a time. If you take on too many projects, you are going to end up spending too much money all at once. Taking on one at a time means you can better afford each project.

One landscaping tip that people should understand is to be wary of how new plants and trees will affect your home. There are a lot of things to consider such as pipes, gutters and roofing materials that you have to worry about whenever you are landscaping. Make sure you are prepared to deal with these things.

Whenever you are trying to determine what types of plants to include in your landscaping project, you should always consider things like sunlight, wind direction and strength, and soil alkalinity. These factors will help narrow down your options so that you can choose plants that will thrive in your landscape.

A great landscaping tip is to make use of the available spaces that you have. One particular helpful tip is to place bushes in areas where outside noise is a problem as the bushes will help drown out any unwanted sounds. Just make sure that you plan out your spacing carefully.

Make your landscaping look more natural by using uneven spacing. Do not measure and separate all your plants equally. It is unnatural to see plants and flowers all lined up in a row. Contribute to a more organic appearance in your landscaping by scattering your plantings in a more erratic pattern.

Consider using rain barrels to water your yard. Rain barrels are easy to add to any yard, and they serve the purpose of collecting rain water. You can then use that rain water to hydrate your lawn, and plants. This is an easy way to save on the cost of watering plants, and it is an environmentally friendly option too.

Landscape according to physical challenges. If you, or another member of your family has physical challenges, consider this when landscaping your garden. Raised beds can be built allowing ease of access, enabling someone who can't kneel down, or an individual who is in a wheelchair to still be able to work in the garden.

If you have something that is unsightly on your property, remember that landscaping can be a great way to hide it. You can hide your garbage cans with tall hedges, or a telephone pole with a large tree. Take any eyesores into consideration when you are planning out your landscaping project, then work to plant things that make those areas more attractive.

Landscape according to the different seasons. Make sure you include a variety of plants in your garden that are at their best during different seasons. This way you will create a landscape that offers year-round interest. Plant a combination of shrubs, trees and flowers, and make sure that there is always something colorful to catch the eye, no matter what season.

When you plan on landscaping, be aware of the amount of water you'll need, along with the climate where you live. Keep in mind that water restrictions are common in some areas. If your area is one of these areas, try to find plants that won't require daily watering.

If you are planning to hire a landscape professional to design your yard, be certain to get a price quote in writing. Many landscapers under-bid a project to get the business and then find they have to ask for more money. If the quote is in writing, they must honor their original price.

Don't forget to add color to your landscaping design. A few annual flowers can make a big difference in the appearance of your yard. They add something that is appealing to the eye, color. In addition, flowers will attract butterflies to your yard, which can be a lovely addition.

More is not always better. Many people make the mistake of adding too many trees, plants, and shrubs to their lawn. Not only does it end up being too much to take of, but it also tends to look crowded. Add just the right amount of plants to make your yard look tasteful.

In conclusion, landscaping is so easy, that anyone can do it without much difficulty. Before doing any landscaping job, there are things that you must remember, but don't worry. The advice that was provided above will help you with many of the landscaping tasks that you may wish to do, so use them and start landscaping your home today!