Grow Organic Produce For Your Household With These Tips

Gardening can be a fun and exciting way to beautify the outside of your home and improve the aesthetic value. There are many things you can do to create the garden of your dreams that can stay within your budget. These suggestions are sure to help you on your way to a great garden.

If you are planting vegetables, choose varieties that don't require processing in order to keep. For example, sweet potatoes and onions will keep for months as long as they are kept cool and dry, without any additional work on your part. This reduces the amount of time you have to spend after harvesting.

Choose plants and flowers that complement the colors of your home. Flowers that are pink or fuchsia, may go very well with your burgundy shudders. Tying in the colors of plants and flowers that you choose to harmonize with your house, will save you a lot of time at the garden center by simplifying your plant choices.

Use organic matter in your garden. When you remove a plant, fill in the soil with organic matter so that the soil can renew itself quickly. You can use a small quantity of organic matter if you notice that some of your plants do not look healthy, or to prepare the soil at the beginning of a new season.

Collecting and preserving autumn leaves is a fun gardening project, especially for the kids. Generations of kids have used the "wax paper method" to preserve fall leaves at peak color - with a little help from Mom. Just select colorful thin leaves that don't have a high water content and place them between two sheets of wax paper. Place a cloth - like an old tea towel - on top of the waxed paper "sandwich" and have Mom slowly run a hot iron (no steam) across the cloth. Peek underneath to see if the wax paper is melting and bear down hard to get a good seal. The wax paper may seem cloudy while it is warm, but it should dry clear as it cools. Enjoy your pretty display of colorful leaves!

To help your tomato plants grow strong stems, blow a fan on them for 15 minutes a day. Exposure to wind is essential to a stem's development, and giving the plant some extra time to blow in the breeze will only make it stronger. Try using a small, portable fan on a low or medium setting.

Wash off your garden harvest before taking it inside your home. Use a laundry basket or some other plastic basket with holes. You can spray down your fruits and vegetables easily with water inside the basket, and the water and dirt will run out. You could also save the water that runs out to water your plants with.

How to plant lilies. Remove any damaged outer scales from the bulbs. Dig a planting hole about 4 to 6 inches deep, and mix a little fertilizer into the bottom of the hole. If drainage is not good, put a layer of sand or grit in the hole, which will help to prevent rotting. Place the lily bulb in, and back-fill with rich soil. Lilies are most effective when they are planted in clumps of single colors.

Be sure to test your soil before you plant your garden, if you want to be successful without the need for chemicals. A home testing kit can tell you the pH of your soil, which indicates the likelihood of plant survival. A vegetable garden requires a pH of about 6.5; if your soil is off, you can supplement before your plants start to die.

To make nutrient fertilizer from stuff you have around the house, look at what you have for breakfast. Both old coffee grounds and tea bags make an excellent fertilizer, especially when it comes to plants that love acid. Eggshells add alkaline to your soil, and bananas are the best source of the potassium that roses thrive on.

If your gardening plans include pea plantings, try starting them off indoors rather than planting the raw seeds in outdoor beds. When you plant the seeds indoors, your seeds will start to germinate better. The seedling may also be hardier, which means that they can better resist disease and attacks from pests. Once your seedlings are sturdy, you can then move them outside.

Ensure your soil is health by adding mulch. Mulch will protect the soil it covers. It can also keep the ground from overheating during hot weather, which will protect the roots of your plants from damage. It greatly reduces water loss, keeping the soil moist with fewer waterings. It also doubles as weed control.

Know your soil. Before you being planning and planting your garden, be sure to test the pH of the soil. The acidity or alkalinity of the soil has a huge impact on the types of crops that can be successful on the plot. Take readings from several different areas of the garden as pH can differ from spot to spot. Adjust the soil or your plants as necessary based on what you find.

One thing that people don't take advantage of enough, when trying to grow an organic garden, is planting trees. You should plant trees because they can increase in value, plus, they can save energy and money by keeping your house in the shade during the summer and letting light and warmth in your home during the winter.

If you have an infestation of bugs in your organic garden, you can make a simple spray to deter them. Soak hot peppers or garlic in hot water for several hours then strain the solids. Add a small amount of soap to the water and put in a spray bottle. Spray your plants on a regular basis.

A great organic mulch for acid-loving plants is pine needles. Each fall mulch your acid-lovers with a nice, thick layer of pine needles, which are acidic themselves. The pine needles will decompose and leave their acid in the soil. Your plants will love this extra acid in their roots.

A healthy garden is created more easily than you might think. This article provides some advice to guide you in gardening most effectively. While there are a great number of gardening tips out there, the ones in this article are a great place to start and will get you on your way to raising a wonderful garden.