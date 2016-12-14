Top Tips For A Thriving Organic Garden

There are a lot of great reasons to start or maintain a garden: fresh air; sunlight; and exposure to nature are great for your health; and growing your own flowers and/or food can be an empowering experience. If you're interested in gardening but you could use a few tips to make your gardening experience easier and more pleasant, read on!

If you live in an area with clay soil, coat your shovel or gardening trowel with flour or car wax before you start digging your garden. This will prevent soil from sticking to the blade of your shovel, making your work much easier. It also lengthens the life of your shovel by preventing rust.

Check your store bought soil for pests. If you buy from big home improvement stores, your soil may have pests such as aphids. To kill the insects and their larvae, put the soil in a metal baking pan and place it covered in a 400 degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Let cool before using.

Slide your fingernails against a bar of soap to prevent dirt from getting under your nails. The dirt doesn't necessarily hurt you, but you will save time and effort when cleaning your hands later. Instead of having to dig underneath your nails, you can just use a nailbrush to quickly remove the soap residue.

When partaking in gardening activities, particularly in the autumn months, keep an eye on those stink bugs. Stink bugs like to reside in tomatoes, beans, and pepper plants, as well as many fruits. If left uncontrolled, they can cause substantial damage in your garden, so make plans for how to protect your plants from these pests.

Vegetables tend to soften during the hottest part of the day, which means they are easily damaged, even when handled with care. Be certain that you cut picked vegetables straight off from the vine itself and not by twisting them off, because you don't want to harm the plant.

When you're picking vegetables from your garden, choose to harvest them when they are at the peak of ripeness for the best flavor and the most nutrition. It is best to pick vegetables and fruits in the early morning, because they are still full of moisture and nutrients. With only a few exceptions, anything that you're not going to use right away can then be preserved by chilling in the refrigerator.

Pay attention to the time of year that your plants bloom before you start pruning them. If you prune your flowering shrubs and trees while they have buds on them, that plant won't flower that year. The best time to prune is just after the last season's blooms have faded.

When gardening, be sure to use proper posture. Don't lift with your back, and try to bend at the knees instead of at the waist. Keep your back straight when bending over. This allows you to use stronger and more flexible muscle groups to lift, and also protects your spine.

If you are not a fan of wearing gloves when gardening but still hate dirty fingernails, try scraping your fingernails in a bar of soap prior to beginning. The soap will keep soil from entering underneath your nails, plus the soap will help keep your nails from cracking or breaking.

Did you know that a tablespoon of powdered milk sprinkled around your rose bushes early in the season can help to prevent fungus growth on your beautiful flowers later in the spring? If you prefer to use a spray, you might try diluting some skim milk and spraying the plant leaves. The lower fat content in skim milk reduces the chance that it will turn rancid.

While most people think of large organic farms when they hear about organic gardening this is not always exactly how it works. If you are interested in becoming an organic farmer all you need is a small piece of land and some seeds of your own. If you plant it and take care of it, it is probably organic!

When taking an organic path to control garden pests, try to build up the soil to allow healthy microbes to flourish. Earthworms are also very important to organic gardening and they should be encouraged to stay in the soil. When the soil is unhealthy, it is not as resistant to pests.

Making rich, organic compost for your garden doesn't take special equipment. All you really need to do is dump your kitchen scraps, lawn trimmings and leaves in a pile, and let nature take its course. It may take a bit longer, but in the end you'll have a rich, healthy compost.

Since you've reached the end of this article, you can see now that organic gardening makes a huge difference in the taste and healthiness of the product. It takes tons of patience and work, but it's worth it for a great garden.