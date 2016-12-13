Organic Gardening Advice For Your Garden

Gardening can be an essential part of beautifying your home or supplementing you, your family, or your career. However, understanding it and buying the right gardening equipment can be tricky. Here are some tips that you can use to help you properly and successfully grow a garden like a pro.

Planting a bare-root rose. Bare-root roses are best planted at the beginning of their dormant period to lessen the shock of transplanting. If the roots look dry, soak them in a bucket of water for a few hours before planting. Remove diseased or damaged stems, and trim any thick roots by a third. Place the rose in a freshly dug hole, spreading out the roots and checking that the bud union is slightly above ground level. Backfill with soil and water thoroughly.

To save on energy, cost, and resources, don't plant more of a crop in your garden than you are able to use. If you're not planning on selling your crops at a market, planting more than you can use will just end up wasting resources and space in your garden. If you have extra space, look into planting a variety of crops instead.

Save seeds from the garden for a new crop next time. Not only are seeds expensive, but why even bother with going to the store when they can be obtained from the previous crop. The convenience from having a steady supply on hand is also a plus. Use vegetables that are harvested when fully ripe such as melons, tomatoes, beans and squash for best results.

Planting a vegetable garden can be a truly rewarding experience. To be sure your garden is successful, you must pick a location that gets plenty of sunlight. The crops will need to be in a spot that is very open and sunny, giving them lots of room to thrive and grow.

Having beautiful bulb plants is fun while it lasts, but once they have bloomed you are stuck with bulb foliage that is not very attractive. Try to plant bulbs among plants that will grow up and over faded bulb leaves. This way, once the lilies or daffodils are spent, the old foliage will be hidden by the new growth of other plants.

A simple way to lower the alkaline content of your soil is to dilute it with coffee grounds. This is a great and cheap way to increase the acid levels in your dirt. This can help your veggies and greens look more vibrant and taste better!

Gardening is not hard, but you should get advice before you jump in head first. You want your garden to be successful rather than fail, so it makes sense to read up a little beforehand. There is no need to purchase expensive gardening books because you can find gardening books at your local library, or find out as much as you need online.

Always read the product label before using garden chemicals and store the chemicals in a safe place out of the reach of children and pets. Garden chemicals like pesticides and fertilizers can be very toxic to humans, so make sure you are aware of any extra precautions you need to take when using, storing and disposing of the products.

Old pantyhose make useful garden tools. Next time you find yourself reaching for some twine in your garden, consider using an old pair of pantyhose instead. Pantyhose are flexible, yet strong; and their soft feel will not damage plant stems by cutting into them. The elastic nature also gives your plants room to grow without strangulation.

Mulching around your plants is a great water saving tip. You can use purchased mulch, but it is easy to make your own from what you find in your yard. Use fallen leaves, pine cones, sticks, and tree bark, and lay them out heavily around your plants on the dirt so that water does not evaporate so easily after you water.

To make birds stay away from the produce you're growing in your garden, tie mylar balloons near your plants. These will scare away the birds and keep your fruit and veggies safe until you're ready to pick them. Silver balloons or balloons that sparkle in the sun make especially effective bird repellents.

Did you know that watering your outdoor garden plants with garlic water can help to chase away pests? Just peel the leaves off several cloves of garlic and place them in a large container like a clean gallon size plastic milk jug. Fill the container with water and let the garlic steep for a day or two before watering your plants.

If your yard's soil isn't as healthy as you want, or has been contaminated in some way, you can still grow organic produce using raised beds. You can use wood, brick or stone for the border. Make sure that it is at least 16 inches high so that there is room for the roots. Fill it with organic soil and compost.

Hopefully, these tips have provided you with some very valuable information, as well as given you a way to organize all of the thoughts and information you may have already had on gardening. Keeping these tips in mind when you start growing your garden can help you to one day become a very successful gardener.