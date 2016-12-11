Make Your Yard A Paradise With These Landscaping Tips

Landscaping a home has become one of the biggest desires that people have in today's world. With all of the new techniques and progression over the past decade, some homes need a new look. If you are one of those people who feels like they could use some help landscaping their home, then you're in luck. This article has a lot of advice that you can apply towards changing your home's landscape.

Install drip-irrigation as an easy way to keep your plants watered. This type of irrigation is very easy to put in, and it lets you moderate the water flow to your plants for continuous or off-and-on watering. You will also find that drips of water work more efficiently than a full stream of water, helping you to avoid the dangers associated with over-watering.

To help pay for your project, you should divide it into different stages. You will only have to pay for one stage at a time. If landscaping is a hobby for you, taking your time is important since creating the landscape is often more fun than maintaining it on a regular basis.

Prior to purchasing the materials you need for your landscaping adventure, have your designs planned out. This could mean putting whatever you want to build, or plant on paper. By doing this, you will know exactly what you need when you go to the store to purchase all of these materials.

The best way to screw up a landscaping project is to not have a plan. Without a plan before hand, your landscaping project will look like a hodgepodge of mismatched plants and items. Use a simple piece of graph paper and draw out your new plan prior to buying anything for the yard.

A mower that chops clippings into tiny pieces is a great way to add nutrients back to your lawn. The decomposition of the grass will help add necessary nutrients your lawn needs which in turn will mean that you will decrease how much fertilizer you have to use.

If you live in a part of the country that is at risk for wildfires, choose landscaping projects accordingly. For example, trees should be planted at least 100 feet apart. Additionally, large trees should not be planted less than 100 feet from your house or other building structure (garden, shed, workshop, etc.).

Be aware that your lawn still needs to be taken of when in the fall, and winter months. You should still be watering your lawn until the ground freezes. By not doing so, your grass could actually die. However, if you are in an area that gets a lot of rain in the fall, or winter, you may not need to water it.

When planning out your landscape design, carefully consider the colors of the flowers, trees and grasses that you intend to use. You may discover that limiting your palette to only one or two colors has the greatest visual impact. Choosing too many contrasting colors may make your landscaping appear disheveled and wild.

Always use odd numbers of plant groupings. It is more pleasing to the eye and more natural looking to see groups of 3, 5 or 7 plants than groups of 2, 4 or 6. Aim for plantings that are more triangle-shaped than square-shaped, and your landscaping will have more eye appeal.

Many people relish the idea of a lush green lawn, yet few are willing to wait for grass seeds to grow. Sod offers near-instant gratification, but tends to be a bit more costly. Save money and compromise by using sod for your front lawn and planting grass seeds in your backyard.

While plants are key to great landscaping, don't overlook other decorations like stones, jars, bird baths, seating and lighting. There are thousands of ways any landscaping can be put together, so take the time before you start to choose what you like best. Work these items naturally into the landscaping. Don't overdo it in your design as then it can feel overwhelming!

It would be wise for you to put in a walkway to your landscape or garden design. You can do this by using mulch or stones. Without having one, you may end up stepping on your plants or garden, causing damage. It will also make your overall landscape look more professional.

As stated before, people often think about landscaping, but for many reasons, decide not to do it, whether it is because they can't afford to, or are just too tired. These tips can change all that, because they offer simple ways to do landscaping, without using all of your money.